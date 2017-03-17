Listen To Win Tickets To Panthers Game In CBS Radio Suite

March 17, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Laroche, Florida Panthers, Panthers

Hey Panther fans! Have you ever watched a game from one of the amazing suites at the BB&T Center?

Now is your chance to enjoy all the action on the ice in the CBS Radio Suite with KISS 99.9 afternoon radio host Bryan!

Bryan and his family are huge Florida Panthers fans and he can’t wait to watch the Arizona Coyotes game with you on March 23rd.

So how do you enjoy the game with Bryan in the CBS Radio Suite?

Well you gotta win ‘em of course!

Just listen to win tickets Monday March 20th through Wednesday, March 22nd.

Caller 9 at 8:40 a.m. and during the 6 Pack at 6 with Bryan wins the tickets!

It’s that simple.

Good luck and hope to see you at the Panthers game!

RULES

