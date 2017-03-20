Becca’s Closet & KISS 99.9 Team Up For Prom Dress Drive

KISS 99.9 has teamed up with The Fountains and Becca’s Closet to make sure every girl’s dream of going to the prom becomes a reality.

It’s nearly prom season, when South Florida high school students look forward to getting all dressed up for prom. But getting all dolled up isn’t cheap. That’s why Becca’s Closet is once again giving away formal wear free of charge.

This is where you and your generosity come in.

The Fountains, Becca’s Closet, and KISS 99.9 are holding a dress drive on April 1st from 12p-3p

Bring your gently used cocktail attire and prom dresses to U-Turn Laverne at The Fountains by Lime Fresh and she’ll make sure Becca’s Closet gets them to girls who might otherwise miss their big dance.

Becca’s Closet is a local, non-profit organization that collects and distributes formal dresses to high school girls in need.

The organization, which now has more than 80 chapters across the country, was founded in honor of 16-year-old Rebecca Kirtman, who collected and distributed more than 250 dresses to girls in need in Broward County. Her philosophy was that no one should have to miss an opportunity to celebrate at a dance because they can’t afford a gown. So clean those closets and help local girls in need get to their proms.

Remember to drop off your dresses Saturday, April 1st from 12p to 3p at The Fountains by Lime Fresh in Plantation. The Fountains is located at 801 S University Drive.

Click here for more information about Becca’s Closet.