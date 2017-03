Did you watch the “Today” show last week when Chris Lucas’s wife dialed in via Skype and told him they were going to have a baby girl?

Yep… the Lucas’s already have two children… a son Caden who’s 6 years old and a daughter Remi who will be 1 on Wednesday … now another girl. : )

Chris Lucas is one half of the duo “LoCash”. Congratulations to Chris and Kaitlyn on their baby girl due in September.

Love the new single LoCash!! “Ring on Every Finger” : ) – Darlene Evans