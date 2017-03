Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and Kelsea Ballerini have been added to the performance lineup for the upcoming ACM Awards.

Tim and Faith will perform their upcoming single “Speak To A Girl” from a forthcoming album.

Kelsea on top of her performance on the telecast, will also deliver an encore performance via Xfinity On Demand as part of a partnership between the awards and Comcast’s Xfinity brand.

The 52nd ACM Awards will broadcast live on CBS-TV April 2 from Las Vegas.