Sesame Street’s Newest Muppet Has Autism

March 20, 2017 7:37 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: autism, Julia, Muppet, Sesame Street

“Sesame Street” is introducing us to a new character who will help explain autism to young children. Julia is the newest muppet with orange hair and a toy rabbit that has a form of autism. According to SesameStreet.com, Julia is a really great singer and can remember the words to a lot of songs with her favorite being “Sunny Days.” Julia will make her first appearance on the show next month.

Click here to learn more about Julia.

