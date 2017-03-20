Sesame Street’s Newest Muppet Has Autism

“Sesame Street” is introducing us to a new character who will help explain autism to young children. Julia is the newest muppet with orange hair and a toy rabbit that has a form of autism. According to SesameStreet.com, Julia is a really great singer and can remember the words to a lot of songs with her favorite being “Sunny Days.” Julia will make her first appearance on the show next month.

60 Minutes visits “Sesame Street” for the 1st time and films the debut of new Muppet, Julia, who has autism https://t.co/futVtnB4Io pic.twitter.com/peNZqEou3h — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2017

