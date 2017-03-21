Cheerios Campaign To Save Bees Could Cause Harm

Cheerios created a campaign with the intentions of saving the worlds dwindling bee population, but it looks like it may have backfired on them. Last week Cheerios mailed out free wildflower seeds as part of its “Save the Bees” campaign. Sounds like a great idea,right? Well, it turns out it may not be. According to LifeHacker some of the wildflower seeds can do damage to various ecosystems by growing invasively and they could spread diseases. Cheerios has responded to the concern and says that none of the seed’s are considered invasive and that all them are already available at retailers across the US. We will let you be the judge!