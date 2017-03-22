More Country Artists On Dancing With The Stars?

March 22, 2017 8:45 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars

Well…. that’s the hope of Erin Andrews who hosts “Dancing With The Stars.”

Erin said….

“It’d be so fun to have somebody like Luke [Bryan] or Eric Church or any of the younger guys. We need a country music star so bad on our show… It would be fantastic… I would love another country music star to be with us.”

Do you remember the outstanding freestyle dance that Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough did.   I have the video up.  Gotta watch it.   : )

Yep…. Kellie Pickler… Jana Kramer… Chuck Wicks… Wynonna and Billy Ray Cyrus have all danced on the show.

 

 

 

 

