More Country Artists On Dancing With The Stars?

Well…. that’s the hope of Erin Andrews who hosts “Dancing With The Stars.”

Erin said….

“It’d be so fun to have somebody like Luke [Bryan] or Eric Church or any of the younger guys. We need a country music star so bad on our show… It would be fantastic… I would love another country music star to be with us.”

Do you remember the outstanding freestyle dance that Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough did. I have the video up. Gotta watch it. : )

Yep…. Kellie Pickler… Jana Kramer… Chuck Wicks… Wynonna and Billy Ray Cyrus have all danced on the show.