March 22, 2017 10:15 AM By Darlene Evans
Yes… RaeLynn LOVES JAZZ!   Jazz is her German shepherd who is specially trained to let her know when her blood sugar levels are off.   Jazz is her service dog that she takes on the road with her.   Jazz will even wake RaeLynn up in the middle of the night is he has to.

RaeLynn told “People”… He smells everybody, knows everybody.  He just lightens the mood.”

Right now… RaeLynn is on the road with Blake Shelton… “Doin’ It to Country Songs tour.”

Oh… btw… RaeLynn and Jazz will be on “Ellen” Friday… same day her new album “Wildhorse”  comes out.

 

 

 

 

 

