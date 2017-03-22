“Wheel Of Fortune” Contestant Leaves Everyone Screaming At Their TV’s

March 22, 2017 8:27 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Pat Sajak, Street Car Named Desire, Street Care Naked Desire, Wheel Of Fortune

A contestant named Kevin on last nights “Wheel of Fortune” will never live down asking for a “K” when the puzzle was 99.9% filled in…If Kevin would have just asked for an “M” he would have been able to solve the puzzle as “A Streetcar Named Desire” not “A Streetcar Naked Desire.” Host Pat Sajak of course found the humor in Kevin’s answer and joked that he’d rather watch Kevin’s play instead.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

