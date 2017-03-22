“Wheel Of Fortune” Contestant Leaves Everyone Screaming At Their TV’s

A contestant named Kevin on last nights “Wheel of Fortune” will never live down asking for a “K” when the puzzle was 99.9% filled in…If Kevin would have just asked for an “M” he would have been able to solve the puzzle as “A Streetcar Named Desire” not “A Streetcar Naked Desire.” Host Pat Sajak of course found the humor in Kevin’s answer and joked that he’d rather watch Kevin’s play instead.

Hey, Wheel of Fortune contestant who just tried to fill in A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE with a K, DM me – I'll buy you a beer or 20. pic.twitter.com/h1o5104fni — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 22, 2017

