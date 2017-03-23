FBI Recovers Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jerseys

March 23, 2017 8:58 PM By Dina B
The FBI posted a pic at Gillette Stadium Thursday where Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 49 and 51 jerseys were returned from Mexico. According TMZ, the recovery came after a massive international jersey hunt that led to a reporter in Mexico whom authorities say was the thief.

Pats owner Robert Kraft said, “We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey.” 

