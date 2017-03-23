Iguana Interrupts Miami Open Tennis Match

March 23, 2017 7:02 AM By U-Turn Laverne
During the Miami Open a large Iguana made his way onto the tennis court during a match between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely causing an 8-minute delay and plenty of Gifs on the internet. Enjoy:)

Tommy Haas wandered over with a cellphone and snapped a selfie with the critter.

