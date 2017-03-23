Iguana Interrupts Miami Open Tennis Match

During the Miami Open a large Iguana made his way onto the tennis court during a match between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely causing an 8-minute delay and plenty of Gifs on the internet. Enjoy:)
Tommy Haas wandered over with a cellphone and snapped a selfie with the critter.
Sorry, Iggy, but @tommyhaas13 iguana go finish the match. pic.twitter.com/teApNiQps2
— Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 22, 2017
MUST SEE eight minute Iguana match delay! 🦎 @TommyHaas13 @MiamiOpen
WATCH the full interruption here: https://t.co/LUL92YH9gI pic.twitter.com/J511KPvD9h
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 22, 2017