William Shatner Twitter War Against Bachelor Nick Viall

March 23, 2017 8:06 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: abc, Bachelor, Dancing With The Stars, dwts, Nick Viall, Star Trek, The Bachelor, Tom Bergeron, William Shatner

William Shatner went on a Twitter rant against Nick Viall on Monday and Tuesday, urging viewers to vote off the reality star, saying, “My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?” That’s not exactly all he said either. He referenced a leopard doesn’t change his spots and watch the Bachelorette to see where his Viall journey began and the tirade went on and on.

William Shatner is awfully upset that Nick Viall is on “Dancing with the Stars,” and he wants the “Bachelor” star to get the boot.

“Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron asked for a truce on Wednesday, wishing Shatner a happy birthday and tweeting, “Any chance I can negotiate a truce between you & @viallnicholas28 ??”

Check out some of the tweets below…

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
PIX: Dustin Lynch As Undercover Artist

Listen Live