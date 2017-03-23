William Shatner Twitter War Against Bachelor Nick Viall

William Shatner went on a Twitter rant against Nick Viall on Monday and Tuesday, urging viewers to vote off the reality star, saying, “My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?” That’s not exactly all he said either. He referenced a leopard doesn’t change his spots and watch the Bachelorette to see where his Viall journey began and the tirade went on and on.

William Shatner is awfully upset that Nick Viall is on “Dancing with the Stars,” and he wants the “Bachelor” star to get the boot.

“Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron asked for a truce on Wednesday, wishing Shatner a happy birthday and tweeting, “Any chance I can negotiate a truce between you & @viallnicholas28 ??”

Check out some of the tweets below…

Saw Nick Viall dance. He can really dance. I hope he’s as good a lover. https://t.co/gvJyb0FPtu — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 23, 2017

Hey @viallnicholas28 Will you accept this ☮️🌹? As a Dad w/ daughters I'm not happy w/ what you've done in the past Maybe you've matured now? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 23, 2017

Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be. https://t.co/jqD1cQG423 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017