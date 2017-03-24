Disney Set to Release 17 Live Action Remakes

There are at least 17 upcoming Disney live-action remakes coming soon. Disney obviously isn’t slowing down, so here’s what we know thus far.

Four fairy tales are slated for release in December 2017, November 2018, March 2019, and November 2019.The Lion King, Peter Pan, Mulan, Aladdin, Cruella and The Little Mermaid are just some of films in pre-production. Other Disney favs in the works include, The Sword in the Stone, Pinocchio, Winnie the Pooh, Prince Charming (Cinderella), Rose Red (Snow White)

Reese Witherspoon has signed on to play Tink. Emma Stone will play the evil Cruella, no not Ariel from The Little Mermaid, even though she is a perfect redhead. Back in September, Disney announced that The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau will direct The Lion King. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa but sorry Jonathan Taylor Thomas fans JTT will not play Simba this time around. 😉