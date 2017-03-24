Text On The 10s Weekend For Tortuga Music Festival Tickets

The upcoming 3-day Tortuga Music Festival is celebrating its fifth year with the hottest country headliners around including Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton.

The show also features Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion and so many more!

All this weekend, KISS 99.9 wants to send you to the Tortuga Music Festival for free!

Just listen for the code words at ten after the hour and text them to 9-6-7-5-0 for your shot at winning.

The contest runs Saturday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, March 26th at 6:00 p.m.

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) 3-Day General Admission tickets to the Tortuga Music Festival on April 7th, 8th, and 9th. The festival is located at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd on Fort Lauderdale beach.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

