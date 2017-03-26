52nd Academy of Country Music Awards Air April 2 On CBS4!

Don’t make plans on Sunday, April 2, because you don’t want to miss Country Music’s Party of the Year.

It’s the 52nd ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS which will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8pm on CBS4.

This marks the first time the show will be broadcast from T-Mobile Arena and the second year in a row that country superstars Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley host this amazing event.

It gets better!

ACM Award nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris are confirmed to perform.

In addition, the Backstreet Boys will make their debut appearance at the CMA’s when they join Florida Georgia Line for a must-see performance.

So who will walk away with a coveted hat trophy?

Here’s a quick roundup of nominations.

Keith Urban leads the pack with seven nominations, while Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are each up for awards in six different ACM categories.

Also worth noting is that Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw are each nominated for five awards, while host Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton are in the running for three nominations each.

Be sure to watch the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards live on Sunday, Apr. 2 at 8pm on CBS4.