Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her 100th Performance On The Grand Ole Opry

March 27, 2017 11:41 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, grand ole opry

Geez… time is just flyin’ by!!   Proof of that is that Carrie Underwood celebrated her 100th performance on the Grand Ole Opry last weekend with 4 sold out shows.  Carrie’s debut on the Opry was June 10th 2005… less than 2 weeks after she won American Idol.   She became an official member of the Opry back in 2008.

As a surprise from the Opry … Carrie received 100 pink roses in her dressing room and a specially decorated cake too.

Can you believe … Carrie has 25 #1 songs in 12 years?

Carrie will be performing Sunday on the ACM awards in Las Vegas and is up for Entertainer and Female Vocalist of the Year too.   : )

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text To Win Tickets To Tortuga Music Festival
Enter To Win Tix To Tortuga Music Festival
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live