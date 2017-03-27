Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her 100th Performance On The Grand Ole Opry

Geez… time is just flyin’ by!! Proof of that is that Carrie Underwood celebrated her 100th performance on the Grand Ole Opry last weekend with 4 sold out shows. Carrie’s debut on the Opry was June 10th 2005… less than 2 weeks after she won American Idol. She became an official member of the Opry back in 2008.

As a surprise from the Opry … Carrie received 100 pink roses in her dressing room and a specially decorated cake too.

Can you believe … Carrie has 25 #1 songs in 12 years?

Carrie will be performing Sunday on the ACM awards in Las Vegas and is up for Entertainer and Female Vocalist of the Year too. : )