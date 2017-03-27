Science Says It Knows The Age We Peak

Looks like scientists have got us figured out. According to their new research here’s the ages that we peak at doing certain things.
If you want to learn a new language… do it early… we peak at age 7.
Brain processing power… age 18
Attractiveness and life satisfaction… 23 years old. lol
Finding a partner for marriage… age 26.
Running a marathon…. age 28
Playing Chess… 31 years old
Remembering Faces… age 32
Vocabulary… 71 years old
Psychological well-being… 82 years old
Well…. do you agree with the scientists findings?