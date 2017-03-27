Science Says It Knows The Age We Peak

Looks like scientists have got us figured out. According to their new research here’s the ages that we peak at doing certain things.

If you want to learn a new language… do it early… we peak at age 7.

Brain processing power… age 18

Attractiveness and life satisfaction… 23 years old. lol

Finding a partner for marriage… age 26.

Running a marathon…. age 28

Playing Chess… 31 years old

Remembering Faces… age 32

Vocabulary… 71 years old

Psychological well-being… 82 years old

Well…. do you agree with the scientists findings?