Science Says It Knows The Age We Peak

March 27, 2017 11:01 AM

Looks like scientists have got us figured out.   According to their new research here’s the ages that we peak at doing certain things.

If you want to learn a new language… do it early… we peak at age 7.

Brain processing power…  age 18

Attractiveness and life satisfaction… 23 years old.    lol

Finding a partner for marriage… age 26.

Running a marathon…. age 28

Playing Chess… 31 years old

Remembering Faces… age 32

Vocabulary… 71 years old

Psychological well-being… 82 years old

Well…. do you agree with the scientists findings?

