Jana Kramer Defends Orlando Theme Park Visit

Okay you know what….I'm posting this picture again. I received a lot of criticism by posting this which ultimately made me take it down because no I don't want to upset any of you. But here's the truth…I had an incredible day at @discoverycove and no I haven't seen the movies yalls referenced but what I DID SEE was how amazing they treated these dolphins and I learned so much about each one, met the trainers, and I asked very specific questions as to how they were being taken care of. Do I feel sad that they should be in the wild, sure, but they are being loved there and they are getting fed and quite frankly I'm not going to NOT post something because I'm at the zoo or wherever I go. I don't preach politics or try to shove my beliefs on any of you. I'm simply trying to be the best mom I can be and all I wanted was to take my daughter to a place where we could have fun and she could see this beautiful well taken care of creature up close and personal by some amazing and super kind trainers. I will be back at @discoverycove…I will also take Jolie to Zoos, I will give her food that's not orangic at times, I will feed her meat, whole milk, and I will have a few glasses of wine to myself at the end of the night. If any of you have a problem with how I live my day to day then I'm sorry. I'm simply doing the best I can. I will not be able to please everyone of you. I do know my true fans will be there and from one mom to another we all know we are doing the best we can. On a side note, seeing Jolie smile when she touched the dolphin by far made my day. Peace and love

