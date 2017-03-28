Keith Urban Devastated by Nicole Kidman’s Bruises from HBO Series ‘Big Little Lies’

Nicole Kidman would often come home from filming for the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” with bruises on her body. She plays Celeste an abused woman in the series and Keith would be devastated seeing her after such violent shoots.

“At one point, Keith was like, ‘I’m going to take a photo of your back because it’s covered in deep, massive bruises.’ He was devastated seeing it, but then he would say, ‘But I have an artist wife!'” Kidman told Vogue. Kidman, said she didn’t realize how much she was really thrown around until getting home and feeling sore with bruises.

Can you imagine not only connecting with this role and then seeing real life bruises on your body as a result from the scenes? No wonder it was so hard for Keith to see her like that as well.

The series also stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. The full interview is below…