New Trailer of Spider-Man Homecoming

March 28, 2017 8:51 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Marvel, Marvel Entertainment, Michael Keaton, New Trailer, peter parker, Robert Downey Jr., Spider-Man, Spider-Man Homecoming, Tom Holland

There was a screening Monday night at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, then boom a sneak peek dropped online this morning. Now, Marvel fans have an extended look at the upcoming film set to hit theaters July 2017. 

The sneak peek features Tom Holland as the new Peter Parker, alongside Robert Downey Jr., who is reprising his role as Iron Man. It also gave away that Michael Keaton is the evil Vulture. It’s weird for me to see Michael Keaton portray a villain in the first place because I always loved him as Batman.

What do you think? Did they reveal too much? Check it out…

 

