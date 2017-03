Zac Brown is the proud owner of a prize steer but it came at a hefty price. According to ABC13.com, 16-year-old Stock Matrin sold the steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to Zac Brown and his wife, who were joined by 4 others to complete the winning bid. Zac and the group paid $330,000 for a mixed-breed steer named “Magic.” Stock Martin is guaranteed $40,000 from the sale.