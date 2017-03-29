BarkHappy App Connects Pups for Playtime

Ninis Samuel wanted to let man’s best friend in on the social media craze. He created an app specifically for dogs and their owners called BarkHappy. He first launched the app back in 2015 in Austin but it’s now available nationwide.

The idea for the service came from problems Samuel ran into trying to go places with his dog Kerbey. Samuel says that BarkHappy users add dog-friendly locations to an interactive map, as well as the amenities these places provide, such as patios, water bowls, and treats. The map is constantly updated with fresh locations and tips by dog lovers.

The app doesn’t stop there. The app features profiles for the dog and owner, allowing for information such as the dog’s preferred type of playmate and times available to play to be displayed. Users send “wags” to other dogs, find and message dogs to meet in the area, and even create special dog play events.

Wow, who knows maybe it will lead to the dog owners finding a partner too? Oh technology gotta love it. 🙂