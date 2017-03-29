Rascal Flatts Reveal Details of New Album ‘Back to Us’

The award-winning country music trio's new album features Lauren Alaina and a co-write from Chris Stapleton. March 29, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Rascal Flatts

By Abby Hassler

Award-winning country music trio Rascal Flatts just released the official track listing for their 10th studio album Back to Us. This highly new anticipated album arrives May 19th.

The new album features Lauren Alaina on the track “Are You Happy Now,” and a co-write from Chris Stapleton on “Vandalized.”

The group will release a 10-track standard album for all retailers and a 13-track Amazon-exclusive deluxe edition.

Check out the complete Back to Us tracklisting below:

  1. Yours If You Want It  
  2. Back To Us
  3. I Know You Won’t
  4. Hopin’ You Were Lookin’
  5. Dance
  6. Are You Happy Now (with Lauren Alaina)
  7. Love What You’ve Done With The Place
  8. Kiss You While I Can
  9. Vandalized
  10. Our Night To Shine
  11. Hands Talk * 
  12. Thieves *
  13. Roller Rink *

*Tracks exclusive to Amazon deluxe edition

Listen Live