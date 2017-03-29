Richard Simmons Sighting in Full Force

March 29, 2017 1:08 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Fitness Guru, Richard Sighting, Richard Simmons, Sweatin to the oldies

There was a sighting of a guy, who looks a lot like Richard Simmons at a 24 Hour Fitness in Orange County, CA. Simmons’ rep however insists it’s not him.

According to TMZ, this video is being shopped to media outlets as the first sighting of Richard because he’s been self-confined to his Hollywood-Hills home for 3 years.

Gosh, I can remember doing Sweatin’ to the Oldies with my mother back in the day. Did you ever do those tapes? 🙂 Wherever he is I just hope he is well and happy.  What do you think-The real Richard or really good look alike?

 

