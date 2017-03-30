ACM Watch: Who Was the Glaring Omission in Entertainer of the Year?

By Radio.com Staff

For those new to the ACM Awards, Entertainer of the Year is the biggest award of the show. And this year, it’s a very competitive category: the nominees are Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

Our experts at the Morning Bull—who you can hear weekday mornings on Houston’s 100.3 The Bull—George, Mo and Cowboy Dave analyzed the category on the latest episode of their weekly ACM podcast.

Keith Urban—the senior nominee—has never won the award, although he has won Best Male Vocalist in 2004 and 2005. Could this be his year to win the big prize? George notes that his time as a judge on American Idol boosted his profile, while Dave says that, in his opinion, Urban has been country music’s best live performer since 2000. When George countered that Florida Georgia Line’s shows were great and included lots of pyrotechnics, Cowboy Dave quipped, “Is the pyro guy gonna win Entertainer of the Year?” As Mo points out, Urban’s show is based on his musicianship.

Jason Aldean, however, has no other nominations this year, and he won the award last year, but our panel all agrees that this isn’t his year. FGL had a big year, and it seems that old-school country fans are beginning to (maybe) warm to them. Carrie Underwood also had a big year, as did the show’s co-host Luke Bryan.

The consensus seems to be that it may—may—be Urban’s year. But George questions how Garth Brooks wasn’t nominated, given that he had the biggest tour in the genre, and he also had a platinum album.

Tune in to the ACM Awards on CBS Sunday night April 2 at 8:00 pm ET to find out who actually wins country music’s most prestigious honor.