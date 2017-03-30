Couple Of Country Boys Celebrating Birthdays Today

March 30, 2017 9:37 AM By Darlene Evans

Happy 33rd Birthday Justin Moore and Happy 27th Birthday to Thomas Rhett today.

Both Justin and Thomas will be daddies this year.   Lauren who is Thomas’s wife is expecting a baby girl.   Justin has 3 daughters and can probably give em some great advice.

This Sunday on the ACM Awards… watch for Thomas Rhett to do a duet with Maren Morris.  It’s his new single “Craving You.”

Threw in a video of the guys singing “Small Town Throwdown” when they opened for Miranda.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GUYS.   Thanks for all the great country music.   : )

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Enter To Win Tix To Tortuga Music Festival
Becca's Closet Prom Dress Drive

Listen Live