Couple Of Country Boys Celebrating Birthdays Today

Happy 33rd Birthday Justin Moore and Happy 27th Birthday to Thomas Rhett today.

Both Justin and Thomas will be daddies this year. Lauren who is Thomas’s wife is expecting a baby girl. Justin has 3 daughters and can probably give em some great advice.

This Sunday on the ACM Awards… watch for Thomas Rhett to do a duet with Maren Morris. It’s his new single “Craving You.”

Threw in a video of the guys singing “Small Town Throwdown” when they opened for Miranda.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GUYS. Thanks for all the great country music. : )