Mike Pence Says Married Men Shouldn’t Eat Alone With Another Women

What side of this are you on?

Vice President Mike Pence never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and it sure has started a long conversation online!

I did this once, and at the time I thought absolutely nothing of it. To this day, it was the biggest argument my wife and I have gotten into and I’m not quite sure it will ever be topped. (Thankfully.) For the record, I was a part of a business interview and my boss had to leave afterwards. So then I became a tour guide for the next couple of hours and then we stopped and had a drink at a cool spot in town. (This was in Portland, OR, for the record.)

The woman was an old friend of mine from back home in Indiana. She’s married. I’m married. We both have kids. 99% of our conversation was about our families. I’m not trying to justify why I was hanging out. I’m just giving you the context of the situation. LOL. I thought absolutely nothing of any of it because my mind just doesn’t go to those places. My wife’s did.

So, I know understand my wife’s feelings on the subject and I totally understand why Pence doesn’t meet with women on his own. Haha.