Vin Diesel Explains “The Fate of The Furious” was Paul Walker’s Promise

Actor Vin Diesel teared up yesterday during the Universal Pictures CinemaCon screening of the upcoming film “The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth in the long-running “Fast and Furious” franchise. In a speech paying tribute to the late Paul Walker, Diesel said it was Walker who was behind the making of the eighth film.

“It was Paul Walker who promised eight,” Diesel said according to Variety. “It played over and over again in my brain.” Diesel added, “Part of Paul’s legacy lives through every frame that we shoot.”

If you didn’t know, back in 2015, Diesel honored his friendship with Walker by naming his daughter Pauline. Pauline is now two and plays with toy cars. Awe so sweet.

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters April 14.