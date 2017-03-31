Lauren Daigle To Sing With Reba On ACM’s

Reba McEntire will team up with Christian singer Lauren Daigle to sing “Back To God” on the ACM’s this Sunday! : )

Cannot wait to hear this! The ladies are going to release the duet to digital retailers right after we hear it on the ACM’s.

Reba’s latest album is her 1st gospel album. “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.” It is the #1 album on the Christian Charts as well as #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums.

Reba said….

“I’m thrilled to have Lauren’s incredible voice add another layer to this song, “It’s been really special to see how people are connecting to the message of ‘Back to God,’ and I’m looking forward to our live performance on the ACM Awards.”

Lauren is excited too….

“I grew up listening to country music with my dad on the way to school,” “It is such a full-circle moment to now be singing ‘Back to God’ with Reba on the ACM Awards. This opportunity offers a new platform to share hope and redemption, and I’m excited for us to collaborate in showing the world His unconditional love.”

I think you will just LOVE Lauren Daigle. : ) Darlene Evans

Are you going to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday on CBS?