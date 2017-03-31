Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Tease Big Surprise Collaboration

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley gave us the ultimate teaser today…

“We’re looking forward to the intro, the first six, seven minutes of the show is gonna be a lot of neat, special things happening,” Bryan said during a press conference earlier this afternoon, “and it’s gonna be good.”

Luke says there’s “a lot of amazing stuff in store” — including an unannounced collaboration. Yes, he said a surprise collaboration has been added folks! 🙂

“Ah, well, Dierks and I are teaming up with a rock icon to honor a rock icon, and that’s all I’m gonna say about that,” Bryan revealed. “Is that right?” “That’s enough, right?” Dierks added.

Who do you think it will be? The 2017 ACM Awards are set to air live from Las Vegas at 8PM ET from T-Mobile Arena on CBS.