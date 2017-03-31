My Unforgettable Moment with Reba at The 50th Annual ACM Awards

Two years ago TC and I flew to Dallas for the ACM Awards. The whole trip was memorable. Fantastic performances, attending the awards ceremony and interviewing all the stars like Reba McEntire, I mean career achievement for sure. Talking with the Queen of Country Music was so easy. She is as down to earth as you can imagine but something happened after all the interviews wrapped up that I will never forget.

We finished two days of interviewing Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert you name it they were there with us. We were on cloud nine and packed up our things and headed out of the convention center, feeling great. Talking on the stairs we see a crowd of fans holding signs and screaming for their favorite star to come out. They were across the street and couldn’t get close to the entrance obviously for security purposes. Most stars waved and got into their vehicles waiting to drive them away. When low and behold out comes Reba. The crowd of fans goes nuts, screaming and jumping trying to get her attention. We hear her driver come up to her and say Ms. McEntire your vehicle is ready this way. She replies okay hang on now. Walks past her car, crossing the street and greets all the fans standing there in the sun mind you too. She talked with them, took pictures and signed for each and every one standing there with their signs.

My jaw dropped to the ground. I couldn’t believe that Reba did that. I mean I know she’s amazing and sweet but she’s Reba a mega super star in my book. We had so many great memories from that trip but again Reba will never leave my mind. 🙂

Reba McEntire will perform this Sunday night at the ACM Awards with contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle for “Back to God.” Tune in 8pm on CBS.