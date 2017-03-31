Tortuga Song Mashup For Private Old Dominion Performance At Tortuga

March 31, 2017 3:31 PM
It’s almost time for the Tortuga Music Festival and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve been giving away tickets for weeks but now we’re giving away something a little difference.

Listen to KISS 99.9 weekdays starting Monday, April 3rd through Friday, April 7th and wait for us to play a montage of three clips from artists performing at the Tortuga Music Festival.

We will play the Tortuga Song Mashup every day at 7:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., and 2:20 p.m.

If Caller 9 can tell us the three songs, they’ll score Sunday passes into the Tortuga Music Festival plus exclusive access to a private, acoustic performance on the beach from Old Dominion and a special meet and greet.

