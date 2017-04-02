Miranda Lambert Wins Album of the Year at ACM Awards

By Hayden Wright

One of the Academy of Country Music’s top prizes—Album of the Year—went to Miranda Lambert for The Weight of These Wings. Lambert accepted alongside her producers Frank Liddell, Eric Masse and Glenn Worf. Lambert subtly nodded to the personal turmoil (a divorce from Blake Shelton) that inspired much of the record’s content.

Related: Carrie Underwood Joins Keith Urban for ‘The Fighter’ at the ACM Awards

“I just want to say thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with me,” she said.

“Guys—any young songwriters out there—tell the truth. It’s more interesting,” said Liddell.

“The best music is made from the heart, and Miranda brought her heart to this record,” Whorf added.

Lambert triumphed over Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Maren Morris. This is her 24th ACM Award win.