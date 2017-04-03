Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Craig Expecting Fourth Child

By Jon Wiederhorn

During a stroll down the red carpet before the Academy of Country Music Awards, Clay Walker stopped to kiss his wife Jessica Craig’s stomach and confirmed that the couple is expecting their fourth child.

The 47-year-old “Live Until I Die” Singer” married Craig in September 2007 and already have three kids together, 8-year-old William, 7-year-old Mary and 3-year-old Elijah. For Walker, that makes five children total. He previously had two daughters, 17-year-old Skylor and 21-year-old-MaClay with ex-wife Lori Jayne Lampson. And now, number six total is on the way.

In addition to breaking the story on the red carpet, Walker teased the news online: “Guess what… really… guess what… you’re the first to know!” he tweeted.