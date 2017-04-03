Dina B. & Vanna White On New Wheel Of Fortune Lottery Scratch-Off Game

April 3, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Florida Lottery, Vanna White, Wheel Of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is coming back to the Florida Lottery.

On April 11th, the Florida Lottery will launch its newest $10 Scratch-Off Game, WHEEL OF FORTUNE.

KISS 99.9’s Dina B. spoke to Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White about the highly-anticipated launch.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE features more than $75 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $2 million. This new $10 game also offers more than 2.9 million winning tickets.

The new WHEEL OF FORTUNE Scratch-Off game is also expected to generate more than $18.6 million for education.

fl 5012 wheel of fortune 72dpi Dina B. & Vanna White On New Wheel Of Fortune Lottery Scratch Off Game

Last year, the hugely successful $5 Wheel of Fortune Scratch-Off Game generated more than $85 million in sales, making it possible for the Lottery to contribute $15.87 million to education.

Since 1988, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $31 billion to education in our state.

More from Dina B (7PM-12AM)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live