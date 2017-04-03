John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

The freshly engaged WWE superstars went on “Today” and revealed a cool story about what Cena said to Bella while getting wheeled into an operating room.

John says Nikki should have known a proposal was coming because he flat-out told her, “You know someday I’m going to marry you?” The only problem is she was under anesthesia heading in for surgery on her neck and never remembered the conversation. Fast forward a year and a half later he kept his promise. So cute….

If you were too busy watching the ACM Awards last night you missed this adorable proposal. Check it out…