Oreo Launches New Flavor

Oreo, has launched some cool flavors in the past from Peeps to Birthday Cake. Their latest creation is a little confusing. Oreo has created Cookies & Crème Oreos. Basically, Oreo-flavored Oreos.

The limited time flavor, which is available exclusively at Walmart, was launched after Walmart customers were asked to vote on one of three new Walmart-exclusive flavors for 2017: Cookies & Crème, Jelly Donut, or Caramel Apple. Cookies & Crème won and will be available at Walmart locations nationwide for the next four to six weeks.

I’m guessing they’ll be good though and taste just like the Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches. Have you ever had those? They’re really good in my book, so cookies here I come. 🙂