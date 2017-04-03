Otter Fans You Have Got To Watch This! : )

April 3, 2017 10:58 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Darlene Evans, Flamingo Gardens, Nurtured by Nature, otters

Here’s a video that has been trending on You Tube.

Stephanie Arne… who is the host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom exclaims…”I’m so happy” as baby otters swam around her.

Stephanie was at a California nonprofit organization that gives therapy to children by letting them play and interact with all kinds of animals.  It’s called Nurtured by Nature.

Stephanie said… “I 100% guarantee you will leave feeling more joyful than you’ve ever felt in your entire life.”

The animals to interact with at Nurtured by Nature are otters, sloths, armadillos, a kangaroo, horses, hedgehogs even a porcupine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

Being as otters are my favorite animal…. I have this place on my list of things to do.   : ) – Darlene Evans

 

 

Comments

