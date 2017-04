Sweet dreams! Like human babies, Fiona occasionally suckles in her sleep. Caregivers say that the 9-week-old hippo has been an active dreamer since she was born. #TeamFiona #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati #fionafix #hippo #fridayfeeling

