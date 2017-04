Congrats to Dustin Lynch ย and Kelly Osbourne on their 1 year dating anniversary!

With my boo @dustinlynchmusic #celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’‹ A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT