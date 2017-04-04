Look Who Florida Georgia Line Collaborates With Now

Fresh from the Academy of Country Music Awards where Florida Georgia Line brought the Backstreet Boys on stage an had everybody talkin’…

Are you a fan of the World’s Premiere Music Festival… Ultra Music Festival? Was just in Miami the end of March.

Looks like Chainsmokers will release their debut album “Memories… Do Not Open” which will include a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. Dream come true for FGL.

Tyler told “The Boot”….“We literally were in an interview, and they said, ‘Who would you like to collaborate with?’ and for the first time, BK said, ‘Well, the Chainsmokers would be cool, In my head, I was thinking, ‘Wow, that’s something we’ve never really talked about, but that would be cool.’ And the next thing you know, a week and a half later, we get the phone call.

“So, it’s just funny how, we really did feel like it was ‘a God thing’ and it was meant to be… It’s going to be cool. Those guys are amazing dudes, and the friendships we’ve already built, it’s been really cool. So, we’ll see what happens. I think it’s going to be a fun musical journey together.”

So if you’re a little bit country and a little bit EDM… the song is called “Last Day Alive” the final track on the Chainsmokers album “Memories… Do Not Open.”