Tony Romo Retires from NFL

Dallas Cowboys legend and four-time Pro Bowler Tony Romo, retired earlier today and was officially released by the team.

Tony Romo is not retiring from working altogether though. Romo, will begin his career in broadcasting. Romo shared a photo of himself on Twitter rocking a CBS blazer.

There have been reports that Romo will be replacing Phil Simms to call games alongside Jim Nantz as part of CBS’s top duo. The network said in a statement that Simms’ future role is still being discussed.

One thing we know for sure is Tony is trading a football for a microphone. Check it out…