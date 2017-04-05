Alan Jackson Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

April 5, 2017 1:02 PM By Darlene Evans

Alan Jackson will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as the modern era inductee.  : ))))

Alan said…

“People are always asking me, you’ve done everything. What’s your next goal? What goals do you have left? I never say the Country Music Hall of Fame cause I thought that was kind of pretentious to think that I deserve to be in there. I never say that. Now I can say that. This about the last dream on the list right here.”

The late Jerry Reed will be inducted into the veteran category and Don Schlitz will join the songwriters in the hall.

 

 

