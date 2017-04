Carrie Underwood tweeted a pic of a sweet moment for three special men in her life. The pic is of three generations of Fishermen at Mike Fisher’s hockey game. She added the caption, “These are the moments…Mike giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight. #blessed.”

These are the moments…@mikefisher1212 giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight. #blessed pic.twitter.com/UbiG61FU2O — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 1, 2017