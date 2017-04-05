Keith Urban Honored In Washington D.C. Today

April 5, 2017 1:55 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Keith Urban

Keith Urban has always been a supporter and participated in music education programs for underprivileged kids and wants to make sure that they have access to instruments to play and practice on.

Today Keith will be honored in Washington D.C…. he will receive the Recording Artists’ Coalition Award for his musical achievements and his commitment to all the music education programs.   Part of the Grammy on the Hill program.

Keith said….

“For me, it’s an opportunity to bring attention to something like music education programs which is something I’m passionate about.”

 

 

 

