Look Who is Interested in Buying The Marlins

April 5, 2017 9:53 PM By Dina B
We couldn’t get Derek Jeter to ever play for The Marlins but rumor has it he may own them.

A Fox Business report claims the former Yankees All-Star is interested in buying the Marlins from owner Jeffrey Loria. The report says former Florida Governor Jeb Bush is interested in teaming up with Citigroup to finance a bid as well. 

Jeter has said in the past he would like to own a baseball team in the future and would like to see the sport grow. God knows the Marlins need help growing. Plus, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing Jeter back in the ballpark. I mean he’s also very easy on the eyes too. 🙂 

