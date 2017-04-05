Look Who is Interested in Buying The Marlins

We couldn’t get Derek Jeter to ever play for The Marlins but rumor has it he may own them.

A Fox Business report claims the former Yankees All-Star is interested in buying the Marlins from owner Jeffrey Loria. The report says former Florida Governor Jeb Bush is interested in teaming up with Citigroup to finance a bid as well.

Jeter has said in the past he would like to own a baseball team in the future and would like to see the sport grow. God knows the Marlins need help growing. Plus, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing Jeter back in the ballpark. I mean he’s also very easy on the eyes too. 🙂