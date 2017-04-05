U-Turn “Flunks” College Of Hollywood Knowledge For First Time

Her 56-day winning streak is finally over. U-Turn Laverne, who has been touting her long series of successful victories during her daily College of Hollywood Knowledge trivia contest, has finally lost.

So a big congratulations goes out to Christy from Pembroke Pines who wins $100 plus she’s entered into a drawing for a Hyundai Tucson 3-year-lease powered by Kendall Hyundai.

But wait! There’s more. When U-Turn “accidentally” forgot to say a few important words, our viewers decided to call and give a friendly reminder.

U-Turn, who is now 56-1 will try to revive her winning streak on Thursday.

If you want to play, be sure to listen in every week day at 7:10 a.m.

