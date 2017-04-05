Widower Traveling with Daughter Questioned for Being a Pedophile.

Craig Darwell, took his 13-year-old daughter, Millie, to Thorpe Park over in England, last week.

Darwell, checked into a Travelodge and went back outside to move his car. Upon his return to the reception desk he was asked to show proof that he was in fact Millie’s father. “He said it was company policy and I had to go onto Facebook to show messages I’ve sent to her,” Craig told The Sun. Darwell, whose wife, Sarah, died of leukaemia around nine years ago, said he found the employee’s request “really offensive”.

Worst part the manager actually called the police. After the police arrived they realized the manager was mistaken but can you imagine? A Travelodge spokesperson said the firm takes its “responsibilities towards protecting children and vulnerable young people extremely seriously”.

My mother passed away a few years ago and I have to say I would be so hurt if this ever happened to my father. I often go out to eat with my dad and travel with him and I get grossed out when people think I’m his girlfriend. Obviously, I’m much older than this young girl but it’s still annoying to me when they ask so I can only imagine how she felt.

