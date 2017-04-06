Chris Stapleton Has Lots Of New Music For Us This Year

April 6, 2017 11:55 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Chris Stapleton

At a press event yesterday in Nashville… Chris Stapleton announced that he will have 2 new albums for us this year.   “From A Room: Volume 1” will be released on May 5th… “From A Room Volume 2” will be out later this year.    Chris recorded them both at RCA’s Studio A in Nashville.   : )

Volume 1 will have 9 new songs on it that Chris co-wrote.   For those of us that have been listenin’ to country music for a long time…. Chris will cover Willie Nelson’s… “Last Thing I Needed , First Thing This Morning.”   : )

Chris told… The Tennessean….

“I’m real proud of this record.  We made it right here … like the last one. We camped out in here … and had a lot of fun recording things.”

Of course…Chris Stapleton will be performing at the Tortuga Music Festival this Saturday.   : )

 

 

 

