Chris Stapleton Has Lots Of New Music For Us This Year

At a press event yesterday in Nashville… Chris Stapleton announced that he will have 2 new albums for us this year. “From A Room: Volume 1” will be released on May 5th… “From A Room Volume 2” will be out later this year. Chris recorded them both at RCA’s Studio A in Nashville. : )

Volume 1 will have 9 new songs on it that Chris co-wrote. For those of us that have been listenin’ to country music for a long time…. Chris will cover Willie Nelson’s… “Last Thing I Needed , First Thing This Morning.” : )

Chris told… The Tennessean….

“I’m real proud of this record. We made it right here … like the last one. We camped out in here … and had a lot of fun recording things.”

Of course…Chris Stapleton will be performing at the Tortuga Music Festival this Saturday. : )