Teen Recreates “La La Land” Opening for Epic Promposal

April 6, 2017 8:13 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Emma Stone, La La Land, Promposal

Proposals are all the rage but one 17-year-old has taken asking someone to the prom to the next level. Jacob Staudenmaier, recreated the opening scene from the movie “La La Land” and asked Emma Stone, who starred in the movie, to his prom…while we watch and enjoy the Promposal, we also sit and wait to see if Emma will say yes!

